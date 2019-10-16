The Salida Mail, Oct. 28, 1919:
Centerville farmers are loud in their complaint against the manner in which they are being served by the postal department. The post office at Centerville was closed a year ago, and since that time they have had to go to Nathrop or Salida to receive their mail.
Most of the farmers do not receive mail oftener than once a week. They have requested that the Salida rural route be extended four miles to cover the Centerville territory, but the post office department inspectors have not given consent.
Newspapers are delivered five to seven days after they are issued, when an accommodating neighbor goes to Nathrop to secure the mails for all in his neighborhood.
