The Mountain Mail, April 28, 1995:
The Salida Spartans continued their dominance of the Intermountain League Tuesday, defeating Bayfield 14-2 and 8-1 in a make-up double header.
In the top half, Jimmy Kessrich broke Bayfield’s back, going two for three with a double and a dinger for five RBIs and one run scored.
Jimmy Preston pitched five solid innings, giving up one earned run on three hits, walking three with two strikeouts.
In game 2, Gino Grasso dominated on the mound, striking out 16 and giving up only one hit in seven innings.
(0) comments
