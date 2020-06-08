The Salida Mail, June 8, 1920:
The City Council last night, acting on the petition of seventy-five Salida mothers for a playground, decided not to permit the use of the city parks for that purpose.
It was the opinion of the council that the parks would be ruined in a short time and that it would cost the city $100 additional a month for a park man to keep the city’s property in order.
There was no delegation present to urge the petition, the women having filed it with the city clerk before the meeting.
