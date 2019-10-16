The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 13, 1944:
Swarms of carrier planes of U.S. Task Force 58 sank or damaged 35 enemy ships and destroyed 221 aircraft in the attack on Formosa Wednesday, a communique stated today. Tokio radio said the attack is still on, twenty-four hours later.
The American forces struck the blow at the largest sea and air base owned by the Japanese outside the mainland. It cost the United States 22 planes, or a ratio of ten to one. Tokio estimated the American air fleet at 1,000 to 1,100 planes.
Formosa is 700 miles from the Japanese mainland and 100 miles from the Philippines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.