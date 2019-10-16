The Mountain Mail, Oct. 14, 1969:
It probably looked like a howitzer to Undersheriff Bob Wilcox but he stood his ground and persuaded the juvenile to lay down the .22 rifle Monday after the 13-year-old had stated, “I’ll kill you.”
Willcox then kicked open the door and found himself looking down the barrel of the .22 rifle.
Willcox reportedly drew his pistol and asked the youth to lay down the rifle. The youth repeated the threat. Willcox then cocked his pistol and repeated his request. This time the youth complied, stating, “It is not loaded.”
Investigation revealed that the rifle contained four rounds of ammunition. Three were in the magazine and one was in the chamber.
