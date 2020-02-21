The Salida Mail, Feb. 20, 1920:
Salida is falling down on the United States census. This city stands to lose a population probably of 1,000 according to reports received by the Salida Mail from the Salida Commercial Club and other sources. A loss of even a hundred would be serious to the city. If Salida loses in population, it will appear to the world that the city is a back number, that it is losing ground, that it has no future. No business, no property owner, no pastor, no school teacher or other loyal citizen can tolerate such a condition.
