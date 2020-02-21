The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 21, 1945:
Mrs. Edna Beck received word last week that her husband, Lt. Floyd (Cass) Beck, was injured Jan. 26 in Belgium. The extent of his injuries has not been learned. He has been released from the hospital and is now at a rest camp.
Lt. Beck has been awarded the Purple Heart. He wrote Mrs. Beck that he was sending it to her. He was graduated with the Salida High school class of 1934 and has been in the service since Mach 27, 1941. He went overseas last October. Mrs. Beck and small son are making their home here.
