The Salida Record, Aug. 29, 1919:
Mrs. Maude Beckley and Mrs. Grace Warner were taken before court on Tuesday afternoon charged with immoral conduct with two young men and were fined and given sixty days in jail.
Sentence was suspended, however, upon the promise of both women to leave town.
Mrs. Warner and Mrs. Beckley have been put out of houses in various sections of the town upon complaint of neighbors, and finally located at the race track.
