The Mountain Mail, Feb. 20, 1970:
Facing a Saturday strike deadline, the nation’s railroads argued today they should be allowed to shut down every rail line in the nation if four shopcraft unions called a selective strike.
U.S. District Court Judge Howard Corcoran gave no indication when he would make a decision on whether to issue a preliminary injunction against a union strike and a management lockout.
Arguments were continuing into the afternoon after a morning session that lasted almost three hours.
Spokesmen for the railroads told Corcoran, “If they can take us one by one, they can destroy us.”
