The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 30, 1944:
The Army Air Forces Training Command announced today that Sgt. Vic. L. Freeland of Salida was graduated from the Department of Armament at Lowry Field, Denver.
Aircraft armament deals with the operation and maintenance of the guns used on Uncle Sam’s heavy bombers and fighter planes. Students are given a thorough course in assembly and disassembly of equipment.
Practical work on field models supplements classroom study. A well planned military training program and physical training program supplement the armament course.
Sgt. Vic. L. Freeland is the son of Mr. and Mrs. V. Freeland, Star Route Salida, Colo., and attended Salida High School. He entered the service on Oct. 1, 1940, at Pueblo.
