The Mountain Mail, Feb. 21, 1995:
Over 6,500 people strapped on their skis and cut through the power at Monarch Ski Ares during the two-day heart of the President’s Day weekend.
“Usually a good day is around 1,500 and a busy one is about 2,500. To be up around 3,000 people for two days is quite extraordinary,” Robin Tolmer, spokesperson for Monarch, said.
Sunday was the busiest time as 3,427 tickets were sold, compared to only 1,489 on Friday.
Yesterday was busy again according to Tolmer, but the numbers were “dramatically lower.”
