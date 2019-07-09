The Salida Record, July 11, 1919:
Lester Vaughn had a thrilling experience on July 4th when he was picked up from the running board of his own car and carried 240 feet on the fender of a passing car with his head hanging near the ground and his feet waving about the radiator like a weather vane.
He was just returning from the fair grounds, and had stopped his car containing his own family and that of Clayton Blank and G.C. Gossart in front of the Fuller home where Mrs. Gossart was going to stay overnight.
Lester had the Gossart baby in his arms intending to carry it to the house, when he heard the whir of autos coming from town.
He barely had time to step back on the running board of his car, when the auto driven by George Mincks struck him below the knees and carried him over onto the fender of the moving car.
Lester frantically grabbed at anything that offered resistance and succeeded in catching the brass rod which supports the wind shield of this particular make of car, where he hung desperately.
When the car finally came to a stop 240 feet beyond, Lester, who was badly shaken up but not seriously hurt, began to look for the baby. And there it was lying safely between the fender and engine hood.
