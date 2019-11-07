The Salida Mail, Nov. 7, 1919:
The Chaffee County Medical society, at a meeting Tuesday night, recommended to the school board that a nurse be employed regularly in the schools to guard the health of the children and look after sanitation and thus prevent the spread of contagious diseases.
“[Be it] Resolved by the Chaffee County Medical society that we as a body strongly urge upon the school board of Salida district that they regularly employ a school nurse and that we as a body pledge our assistance to her when employed and the board in every effort may make to improve health conditions in Salida.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.