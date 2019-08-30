The Mountain Mail, Aug. 29, 1969:
Cañon City High School’s Student Council has established a dress code for students.
Boys will be allowed sideburns but they must not extend below the inner ear. Hair must be “trimmed neatly” and not below the middle of the forehead in the front.
Shirt tails of boys will have to be worn inside except for those that are square cut.
Mini-skirts are allowed provided they are no shorter than five inches above the mid-point of the knees. Pant dresses and culottes that satisfy the length ruling may be worn.
