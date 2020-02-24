The Salida Mail, Feb. 24, 1920:
Government engineers have completed the survey of the Buena Vista-Salida postal road from the other end as far as Brown’s Cañon and will be in Salida in a few days.
They will also survey a government road from Salida to the Chaffee county line, and when the road is completed Chaffee county will have one of the finest stretches of highway in the state.
The government appropriated $75,000 for the Salida-BuenaVista road provided Chaffee county would contribute one-fourth as much. The county commissioners voted to meet the government requirement, which made it necessary to increase the general road fund this year. This was one of the reasons why a slight increase was made this year in the tax levy for county purposes.
The government will straighten the curve at Bear creek and make the south road to the Fremont county line as smooth as a city boulevard.
