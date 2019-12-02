The Salida Mail, Dec. 5, 1919:
The annual Xmas Campaign to raise funds necessary to combat tuberculosis is now in progress in Salida and throughout the entire United States. The drive in Colorado is carried on by and for the Colorado Public Health association, which is composed of doctors, business men and public spirited citizens throughout the state and having at heart the best interests of Colorado combating tuberculosis and promoting public health, each county receiving the benefit of all money it raises.
