The Salida Mail, March 19, 1920:
Salida will make its debut as a Grand Opera City, Saturday, March 27, when the Sonora Italian Grand Opera company will give two performances.
The company is composed of fifty metropolitan artists, some of whom are familiar to the public through the blue seal Victrola and other phonograph records.
A matinee and an evening performance will be given, a different cast being presented for each performance.
The matinee performance in Salida will be Lucia Di Lammermoor in which Consuelo Medina, coloratura, Carlos Mejin, tenor, and Eduardo Ljarazu, baritone, will take the leading roles.
The evening performance will be Trovatore in which Beatrice Puzzorni, soprano, Alfredo Graziani, Soto Mayor, baritone, and Francisco Cruz, basso, will be the leading singers.
