The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 24, 1945:
Clayton C. Honeywell, graduate of Salida High School with the class of 1935, and son of Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Honeywell, former residents of Salida, was recently advanced to Chief Machinist Mate in the U.S. Navy.
He entered the navy in 1938 and changed his rate several times before deciding to become a machinist. Honeywell has made a fine record in the navy. He has seen action in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters of war and served for a time in the Aleutians.
