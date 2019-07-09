The Salida Daily Mail, July 8, 1944:
Flash floods in Four-Mile creek and the Arkansas river, developing from cloudbursts north and west of Cañon City, caused an estimated $50,000 damage to crops and property in the Cañon City district late Tuesday night, according to the Cañon City Record.
The wall of water that streamed over the banks of Four-Mile creek in the vicinity of the county farm, inundating valuable farm land to a depth of three feet, was classed by longtime residents of that section as the “worst flood in over 20 years.”
