The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 2, 1944:
The chiropractors of the state are preparing to make one determined stand against the proposed health bills that have been prepared by the Interim committee. The bills provide for district and county public health units. They could give one central authority power over all of the health activities in the state.
The chiropractors are preparing a pamphlet on the bills. This pamphlet says that there are four good points in the bills and then they list twenty bad points which they claim the bills contain.
The passage of the bills would mean the total exclusion of 300 chiropractors in Colorado, who successfully treated 170,000 Colorado people in 1943, from any public health functions.
The regular medics are preparing a pamphlet that will tell why the laws should be enacted.
