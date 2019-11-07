The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 7, 1944:
COLORADO SPRINGS, (UP) — The authorities of the Second Air Force today asked the assistance of people living in Colorado and Kansas in searching for a two-engined transport plane missing since yesterday.
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 7, 1944:
