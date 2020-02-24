The Mountain Mail, Feb. 23, 1970:
The Upper Arkansas Valley Dairy Herd Improvement Association will hold their annual meeting Tuesday, February 24, at the Salida Inn beginning at 11 a.m.
The association is made up of dairy producers in Chaffee and Fremont County.
The luncheon meeting is attended by the dairymen and their wives. Following lunch the business meeting will be conducted by Hugh Thomas, president of the association.
Guest speaker for the meeting will be Gerry Imig from the law firm of Boyle, Boyle and Imig. He will be speaking on Estate Planning.
