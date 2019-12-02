The Mountain Mail, Dec. 2, 1969:
Colorado big game hunters who want to try for a buffalo in 1970 must have their applications into the Colorado Game, Fish and Parks Division office no later the 5 p.m. Dec. 19. Application blanks are available from the Division’s Denver office upon request.
While the regular 1970 buffalo season will be open from Sept. 5 through Sept. 30, the harvest of buffalo may be permitted at various times of the year should animals become troublesome or dangerous. The $200 license fee should not accompany the application. License remittance will be accepted when licenses are authorized and as applicants are contacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.