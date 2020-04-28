The Mountain Mail, April 28, 1995:
Arbor Day will be celebrated in Salida Thursday, May 4, on the Salida Trail at the Seventh Street entrance at 1 p.m.
The Salida Tree Board invites the community to join them in celebrating the eighth year that Salida has been named a Tree City USA.
Twenty trees will be planted on the trail between Fifth and Seventh streets, which are partially funded by a grant from the Colorado Parks and Recreation Association Foundation, which is sponsored by Texaco, Leaning Tree and the Colorado Garden and Home Show.
The $500 grant is matched locally by Arbor Day funds collected from local individuals, businesses and service organizations.
After planting, the new trees will need to be watered each week through the summer and monthly during the winter.
An Adopt-a-Tree program is being set up for this purpose.
