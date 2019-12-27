The Salida Mail, Dec. 26, 1919:
Orrie Wilson, a passenger brakeman running between Salida and Grand Junction, was the victim of a burglary last Thursday at Grand Junction. Mr. Wilson was stopping at the Madden rooming house, 301 So. 4th Street.
He went into the bathroom, taking his clothes with him because they contained money and other valuables.
He neglected to remove them from the bathroom and it was not until after he had slept several hours and was awakened by the call boy and he wished to know the time of day, that he discovered leaving them.
He went to get his watch, which was in his trousers pocket, and found the clothes thrown in the corner, relieved of all their valuables, which consisted of two pocket books, one containing $130 and the other $59.70, a gold watch and chain with his name and B. of R.T. inscribed on the back of the case, and an annual pass.
The police were immediately notified and every effort is being made to locate the thief. Mr. Wilson has been stopping at this rooming house for over twelve year.
