The Mountain Mail, Nov. 7, 1969:
Now that the 1969 Salida City Council election has been written into the record books, and all the thank-you ads have been read, it should be safe to publish the results of pre-election experimenting at City Hall.
A voting machine was on display at that location with personnel to show voters how to operate the gadget.
Salida is not yet ready for a woman mayor. Donald Duck defeated Minnie Mouse 353 to 233.
The three-man race for treasurer saw the popularity of Superman slipping behind that of the Lone Ranger.
Batman beat them both by garnering 338 votes. The Lone Ranger got 159 while Superman was polling 147.
On the question, “Shall Salida host the 1978 Winter Olypmics,” supporters notched a close victory when 226 voted Yes compared to 200 votes opposing the issue.
As we said before, this was simply the pre-election experimentation with the machines, so put down that comic book and read the rest of the paper.
