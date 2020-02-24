The Mountain Mail, Feb. 24, 1995:
FIBArk will host a “World of Fantasy” Mardi Gras party starting Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds community building. Dress is either costume or formal wear. Two live bands featured, playing Dixieland music and “oldies.” Hors d’oeuvres served. Tickets are $12.50 and are available in advance or at the door. Chaffee Transit will give free rides home after 11 p.m.
