The Mountain Mail, July 9, 1969:
Figures show Americans own more cars than citizens of any other nation.
The amazing part of this whole situation is how in the world do we manage to get every single one of them on the highway on weekends?
The Mountain Mail, July 9, 1969:
Figures show Americans own more cars than citizens of any other nation.
The amazing part of this whole situation is how in the world do we manage to get every single one of them on the highway on weekends?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.