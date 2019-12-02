The Mountain Mail, Dec. 1, 1994:
Salida’s first Holiday Art Walk, featuring the work of Salida artists, is set for 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Salida.
Everyone is invited to stop by each of the seven galleries, enjoy the work of the artists and perhaps find just the right gift for a special somebody.
Adding to the evening’s enjoyment will be a special appearance by Phil Volan, acoustic guitarist, at the Blue Rose Gallery.
