The Salida Daily Mail, March 20, 1945:
For simple, direct, human interest writing about the war, Dr. George L. Robinson of Salida, now a captain on the German Front, can take a seat alongside Ernie Pyle.
He writes, not in miles or yards gained, or numbers of planes aloft; not the numbers of prisoners taken, or the number of Americans killed. He writes about what he sees and feels around him.
He makes no attempt at flights of rhetoric. He merely puts down what he see and feels in such manner that the readers can see and feel it too.
Ernie Pyle is a master of that kind of writing, Captain Robinson is his rival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.