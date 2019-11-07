The Mountain Mail, Nov. 9, 1994:
Salida High School’s Knowledge Bowl team finished third in the Grand Junction High School Invitational earlier this month, bringing home a trophy for its efforts.
The team included Josh Adkins, captain; Bernard Sanchez; Cory Friend; John Selle; Seth Brandon; and Jason Alrich. Sponsors are Dave and Nancy Sanger and Ed Lambert.
