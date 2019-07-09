The Mountain Mail, July 11, 1994:
What began as a difficult rescue operation ended in tragedy on the rocky slopes of Mount Huron Saturday night.
The propeller of the Flight for Life helicopter hit the mountain during an attempt to “hover-load” a mountain climbing victim on a rocky slope at 12,500 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.