The Salida Mail, Dec. 23, 1919:
The Mail extends to its readers a Merry Christmas.
The Christmas time is a season of peace on earth and good will.
If there had been good will on earth in 1914, if a man had forgotten his selfishness and had not forgotten his fellow man’s rights, there would have been no great world war and the ten millions or more who died in battle or of starvation, of disease, on account of war, would have had a chance to enjoy this Christmas time.
The world lacked good will and hence there was not peace on earth.
In America today, we are passing through a crisis. The result will be dependent upon the people themselves.
If selfishness continues, if the spirit of fellowship is dethroned, if charity towards one’s neighbor is forgotten, we shall descend into a chaos of bad will, envy, jealousy and hatred. No country can survive it.
