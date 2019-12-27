The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 27, 1944:
Somewhere in the Pacific, Navy Pharmacist Mate George F. Rhodes, who has spent the past 20 months treating wounded Marines in the Pacific, is going home to Salida to catch up on his eating and sleeping.
The 23-year-old hospital corpsman, son of Mr. and Mrs. T. F. Rhodes, 304 East 2nd Street, Salida, served with the Second Marine division.
His most difficult experience was working in a field hospital on Tarawa under concentrated enemy sniper and machine gun fire.
Rhodes wears the presidential unit citation for the Tarawa campaign.
He enlisted in the Navy Sept. 18, 1942, and went overseas April 19, 1943.
