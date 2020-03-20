The Mountain Mail, March 20, 1970:
The merry-go-round delivered Tuesday from the Colorado State Reformatory will not be installed until the temperature warms, according to Rotary Club president Paul Smith.
On advice from City Street Commissioner Bob Brazil, the project will be delayed until it is warm enough for the concrete base to set properly.
