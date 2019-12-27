The Mountain Mail, Dec. 26, 1969:
The city of Denver will submit its formal bid to host the 1976 Winter Olympic Games at a December 30 meeting of the International Olympic Committee.
Denver won endorsement from the U.S. Olympic Committee to stage the winter games and will compete with other cities outside the U.S. to stage the competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.