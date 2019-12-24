The Mountain Mail, Dec. 23, 1969:
The Salida Candy Stripers will be caroling all throughout the hospital this evening beginning at 7 p.m.
All girls will be in their uniforms and after caroling will greet each patient personally.
A punch party will be held at the home of Mrs. Jack Cady for the girls after the caroling with the advisory board of the Candy Stripers, the hostess for the party.
