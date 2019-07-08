The Salida Daily Mail, July 7, 1944:
Rex Arnold Coday, son of Mrs. R.E. Woodward, 219 Wood Ave., is proudly exhibiting his dog, Hanse, and the dog’s honorable discharge from the U.S. Army after a two-year hitch.
Accompanying the honorable discharge was a letter from Colonel F.W. Koester, stationed at San Carlos, Calif., in which the colonel writes:
“Your dog has been taught to heel, stand or walk at the master’s left side. Sit, lie down, and stay, either in a sit or down position, at the commands ‘heel,’ ‘sit down’ and ‘stay’ respectively. By giving these commands you can, and it is believed you should, utilize his training. Your dog also has been taught to protect his master, you are cautioned against ‘siccing’ the dog on anyone, or telling him to ‘bet him,’ unless it is done in an emergency and for your protection. Under no circumstances should he be teased, and it is inadvisable to permit or encourage strangers to pet or approach the dog.”
Hanse is of the Airedale type. He was owned by George McCarthy of Pueblo, who sold him to Rex Coday.
