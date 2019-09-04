The Salida Record, Sept. 5, 1919:
Mrs. Ridgway, County superintendent, has the privilege of sending one boy and one girl to the State Fair at Pueblo, absolutely free of any expense. They will be met at the train and will be well taken care of and chaperoned during their entire stay and will be shown every thing at the fair.
In order to determine who shall have the benefit of this wondrous generosity on the part of the State Fair committee, anyone wishing to go must compete for the honor and privilege by writing an essay.
