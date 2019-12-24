The Mountain Mail, Dec. 23, 1994:
When a small child has troubles, a teddy bear or blanket can be his best friend.
Members of the Topaz Chapter #27 of the Order of the Eastern Star presented an assortment of teddy bears and other stuffed animals and hand made quilts Thursday to three agencies involved with kids in trouble – Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services, Salida Police Department and Alliance Against Domestic Abuse.
The project was initiated by the Worthy Grand Matron on the state level during her annual official visit, and promoted by worthy Patron and Matron, Bob and Marguerite Gough, locally.
The animals and blankets will be given as gifts, to help comfort young clients who are assisted by the agencies.
