The Mountain Mail, Sept. 4, 1969:
Grand Valley – Weather has done what the U.S. Supreme Court and a federal district court judge refused to do – forced a temporary halt to today’s Project Rulison nuclear test blast in Western Colorado.
The Atomic Energy Commission announced Wednesday it was postponing for at least 24 hours its plans to detonate a 40-kiloton nuclear device underground in the Colorado Rockies. The detonation had been scheduled for 3 p.m.
Robert Thalgott, director of nuclear operations, said the decision to delay the blast at least until Friday was made after a “hasty” discussion over weather forecasts.
Ray White, forecaster for the U.S. Weather Bureau in Las Vegas, Nev., said the predictions called for “at least one shower in the vicinity of ground zero, namely right on top of Battlemount Mesa.” White said the winds also were flowing from the wrong direction.
The specially designed nuclear device will be set off more than 1½ miles underground in an isolated area on Colorado’s Western Slope, 40 air miles east of Grand Junction.
