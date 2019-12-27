The Mountain Mail, Dec. 28, 1994:
The Salida Public Works Department will be chipping Christmas trees again this year at the city water reservoir Dec. 27 to Jan. 10, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tom Schilling of the Public Works Department requests that all bulbs and tinsel be removed before the trees are dropped off.
