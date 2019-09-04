The Mountain Mail, Sept. 5, 1994:
Delacey Ramsey died Sunday morning at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center. He was 100 years old. One hundred years is a long life. One cannot expect to surpass the century mark by many years, but somehow it is still “too soon.”
How nice it would be if some kind of invention could let us retrieve his memories and compile them so others could appreciate the history he carried in his head.
Those memories went back to the very beginning of Salida, even before his father, Ambrose, built the Palace Hotel in 1909.
