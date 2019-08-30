The Mountain Mail, Aug. 30, 1994:
Briggs & Stratton Corporation has announced that Roy R. Coupland of Salida has recently taken and passed the Master Service Exam.
This achievement makes Coupland, owner of Pro Logger & Lawn, one of 500 engine technicians in North America to have achieved master service technician status.
The Master Service Technician Exam is a test of candidates’ ability to efficiently service any Briggs & Stratton product. It is intended to recognize only those industry professionals exhibiting superior skills in all phases of product service and support.
As far as is known, Coupland is the only technician in this area who has passed the four-hour, five-section exam.
