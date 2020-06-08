The Mountain Mail, June 5, 1880:
The carbonate camp at the head of the Arkansas has had an experience that was neither desirable nor profitable.
When three thousand laboring men in any community lay down their picks and shovels and attempt to force their employees to come to terms, the question of a settlement of difficulties becomes a serious one.
Fortunately for our neighbors at Leadville the difference of opinion did not lead to bloodshed or the destruction of property. Work has been resumed in the mines and mills and it is likely that in a week or two everything will be working smoothly, with no fear of an early repetition of the trouble.
