The Salida Mail, Dec. 26, 1919:
The machinery for the new Salida Flour Mill arrived Monday, the next step being to install it in the building which has been fully prepared to receive it. The first lot of wheat has been contracted for and it is to be delivered to the mill this week.
It is now up to the citizens of Salida and vicinity to boost for this new enterprise, which will mean much for the farming interests and, incidentally, to all. What is of benefit to one industry is a benefit to all.
The company urges all who are not stockholders to become stockholders now, for the company needs the financial and moral support of all the community.
