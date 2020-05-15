The Salida Mail, May 14, 1920:
A happy social gathering was held at Assembly hall, Friday, May 7, when the West Eighth grade entertained the East Eighth grade.
The hall was beautiful with its adorning baskets filled with apple blossoms, geraniums, morning glories, tulips and green boughs.
