The Salida Mail, Feb. 13, 1920:
Eight of ten boys, ranging in age from ten to fifteen years, have been caught, charged with theft and will be given a hearing Tuesday in the juvenile court in Buena Vista.
Several box cars have been broken into during the last two or three months, tobacco, candy and nuts being taken and the narrow gauge caboose had been entered and food taken.
Recently candy and nuts were stolen from the Albright and Williams grocery store and the Crutcher Wholesale house.
Depot police Birge had seen the boys once or twice at a distance and Marshall Blunkhall arrested them Wednesday when they confessed everything.
