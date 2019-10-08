The Salida Mail, Oct. 7, 1919:
President H.F. Herr of the Salida Commercial club has called a meeting of all the members for tomorrow night at City hall to meet Ernest S. Hightower, secretary-manager of the North American Air Line association who is with Field Manager Fields is coming to Salida to determine whether this will be a landing site on the transcontinental air route.
The two men are coming prepared with information to give the Commercial club and to arrange for the location of a site.
He expects a large attendance at the meeting and since he has taken hold of the management of the club personally he has secured the lively interest of practically all the business men in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.