The Salida Daily Mail, May 15, 1945:
Mr. and Mrs. Harry Mott and Mr. and Mrs. Frank McMullen Jr. sponsored a dance Saturday night at the Maysville schoolhouse honoring Lincoln McMullen, who is home on furlough after three years of service.
His parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank McMullen, his brothers and all but two sisters were present. The two sisters are expected this week.
Thirty couples, who are friends of the family attended. The music was furnished by Mrs. Gladys Preeecs and George Wickers.
Refreshments were served by Mrs. Mott, Mrs. McMullen and Mrs. Ray Ostrom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.